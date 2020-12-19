Universe (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Universe has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a total market capitalization of $102,403.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 87,917,790 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.