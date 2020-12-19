United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Shares Down 3.2%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Malt Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.