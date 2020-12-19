United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

