Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.18

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 15838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UIS. Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Unisys by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unisys by 4,616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

