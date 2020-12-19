Unify (UNIFY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,311.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Unify has a market cap of $71,438.53 and $4,311.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00467021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

