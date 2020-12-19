Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Tops $65.04 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market cap of $65.04 million and $1.87 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00139418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00738831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00174439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00370749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00074575 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.