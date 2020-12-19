UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 82.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

