UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $219,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,104 shares of company stock worth $2,255,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -273.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

