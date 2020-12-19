UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,118 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $115.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

