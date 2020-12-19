UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $84.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STNE. Bank of America raised their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.