UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The GEO Group worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

