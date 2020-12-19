UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2,157.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $91.82.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,263 shares of company stock worth $10,029,890. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

