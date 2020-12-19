UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SunPower by 23,074.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in SunPower by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 86.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 289,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,799 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

