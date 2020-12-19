U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Up 8.3%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 1,107,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 379,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.53.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $406,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Burney Co. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

