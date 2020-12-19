U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Up 8.3%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 1,107,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 379,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.
Several equities research analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $406,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Burney Co. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
