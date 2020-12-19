Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

