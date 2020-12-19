TwoKeyEconomy Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00394008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.52 or 0.02501004 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

