Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Down 5.9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 1,221,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 325,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

