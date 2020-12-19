Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 17912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,714,184 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.