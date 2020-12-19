TTC (TTC) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00408818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.12 or 0.02480890 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

