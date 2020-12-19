Truist Financial Corp Has $763,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

CYRX stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.