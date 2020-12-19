Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $116,000.

GDV stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

