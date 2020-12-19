Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

