Truist Begins Coverage on Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -215.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,248 shares of company stock worth $5,990,272. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

