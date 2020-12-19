TRON 24 Hour Volume Hits $619.20 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $619.20 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000359 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

