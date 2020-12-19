Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. 5,213,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,130. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

