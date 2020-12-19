Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.15

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 5515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.