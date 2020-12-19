Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 28,210 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$46.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

