Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TPCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 324,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $460.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 191,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

