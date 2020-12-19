Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPRKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.