TransferCoin (TX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,634.19

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $77,634.19 and approximately $218.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

