Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

TRNS stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

