Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRZBF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.