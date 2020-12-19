Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $141.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

