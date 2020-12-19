Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Up to $465.00

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $465.00, but opened at $483.60. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) shares last traded at $465.60, with a volume of 2,735,183 shares changing hands.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 407.25 ($5.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 414.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 406.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94.

In related news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

