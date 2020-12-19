Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 152.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

