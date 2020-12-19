Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of TSEM stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
