Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.28

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

TSBA opened at $9.14 on Friday. Touchstone Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

