Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

TOT opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

