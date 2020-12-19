TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Shares of BLD opened at $196.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $200.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

