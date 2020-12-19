TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.09

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.09 and last traded at $188.93, with a volume of 7331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

