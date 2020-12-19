Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 5.3%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 8,377,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 12,588,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a market cap of $92.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

