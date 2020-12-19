Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $16,657,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,392,825. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

