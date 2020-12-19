Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Titan International stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

