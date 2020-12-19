Timothy Emanuelson Sells 538 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98.

SPLK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.