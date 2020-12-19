thyssenkrupp’s (TYEKF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

TYEKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

