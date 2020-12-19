ThoreCoin (THR) Achieves Market Cap of $403.26 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $403.26 million and $31,692.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $4,652.00 or 0.19473379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00738159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00176501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00118872 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

