Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.45.

NYSE TRI opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 967,059 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 552,450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after buying an additional 383,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

