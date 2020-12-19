Thomas Netzer Sells 178 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96.

Wayfair stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $80,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $59,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

