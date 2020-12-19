Thomas Netzer Sells 178 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96.
Wayfair stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $80,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $59,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
