The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,348 ($56.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,506.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,555.10. The stock has a market cap of £114.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a GBX 37.46 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

