The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Simply Good Foods worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.