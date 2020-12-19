The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of The Simply Good Foods worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

